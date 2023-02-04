Liverpool were humbled away to Wolves on Saturday, suffering a 3-0 defeat, as their season goes from bad to shambolic.

The Reds made the trip to Molineux in huge need of a positive result – instead, they delivered another appalling performance.

Hwang Hee-chan and Craig Dawson fired Wolves into an early lead after some awful defending, and Liverpool never recovered from that point, with Ruben Neves adding a third after the break.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s embarrassing defeat across social media.

Many were fuming but unsurprised by the haplessness on show…

So that's 9 goals shipped and 1 scored in the past 4 league games while accumulating a single point. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 4, 2023

Liverpool have NOT won a league game in 2023! — Kauser Soze (@NinaKauser) February 4, 2023

I’m past the point of caring now — George Reid (@reid1892) February 4, 2023

Top four is gone. Probably European football too. I’d blood the kids for the rest of the season. Elliott, Carvahlo, Ramsay and Doak. — Danny (@dlmjnk) February 4, 2023

“Serious question – is this worse than Hodgson? And the worst of Rodgers?” – Abyss in the This Is Anfield comments

Liverpool conceded three goals twice in the league last season. It has now happened in three of their last four league games, and five times this season. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 4, 2023

As bad as it gets. Something is badly wrong. #WOLLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 4, 2023

“First priority is however we do it, we just have to do it but we’ve got to get to 40 points because this is relegation form.” – IanLFC in the This Is Anfield comments

Putting in awful performances weekly, consistently losing games we 'should' be winning, players coming out saying we have to perform better post-game, every bad result causing another wave of aggression towards the owners. Are…are we the new United? — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) February 4, 2023

It was hard not to be disappointed with numerous players…

I'm tired of these Joe Gomez performances. Far, far too many of them. He's been 1/10 today. Get rid in the summer. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 4, 2023

Salah has been playing 10x worse than Markovic ever has for us — – (@PassLikeThiago) February 4, 2023

“We have become Horror Show FC. How Matip and Joe Gomez played the entire match is beyond me. One of them should have been taken off for Nat Phillips. They’ve been rubbish and I don’t think Phillips would have been any worse.” – Onero (Ghana) in the This Is Anfield comments

Robertson is at least somewhat at fault for 90% of goals we concede and is still a guaranteed starter — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) February 4, 2023

Alisson – Left exposed

Trent – Crap

Matip – Shite

Gomez – Shite

Robbo – Crap

Thiago – poor

Naby – wasteful

Salah – anonymous

Darwin – starved

Gakpo – anonymous

Subs – Crap

Klopp – Shite Then there's Bajcetic. An 18 year old who shouldn't be near our team but was our best player — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) February 4, 2023

Some even fear the worst for Klopp now…

I love Jurgen Klopp, but he needs to be questioned for his decisions not to seek investment and his tactics. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 4, 2023

I reckon Klopp walks, especially if the players aren’t playing for him anymore, which is looking more and more likely each game. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 4, 2023

Liverpool, routinely this season look poorly coached. You can’t get away from that whatever you want to blame. — benjani (@Benjanijohnson) February 4, 2023

“Klopp’s decision-making is insane sometimes. We need new eyes and new voices in his coaching staff.” – Lewes in the This Is Anfield comments

Klopp is nowhere near getting sacked, let me just reiterate that. Klopp has to give some sort of explanation as to what the plan is. What exactly are him and the coaches doing at the minute and why isn’t it working? We’re getting worse by the week. How is that possible?! — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) February 4, 2023

If we had ambitious owners Klopp would be sacked #LFC — Pete (@petelad_lfc2021) February 4, 2023

“Klopp’s era is gone, he doesn’t know what to do to revive the team.” – Ovenseri Omoragbon in the This Is Anfield comments

Klopp deserves as much stick as anyone. Liverpool Football Club, as a collective of staff — playing or otherwise — deserve a lot of criticism. Sadly. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 4, 2023

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.