WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 4, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks dejected as Wolverhampton Wanderers score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“Gutless, fragile and tactically inept” – Liverpool fans fume at woeful defeat

Liverpool were humbled away to Wolves on Saturday, suffering a 3-0 defeat, as their season goes from bad to shambolic.

The Reds made the trip to Molineux in huge need of a positive result – instead, they delivered another appalling performance.

Hwang Hee-chan and Craig Dawson fired Wolves into an early lead after some awful defending, and Liverpool never recovered from that point, with Ruben Neves adding a third after the break.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s embarrassing defeat across social media.

 

Many were fuming but unsurprised by the haplessness on show…

“Serious question – is this worse than Hodgson? And the worst of Rodgers?”

Abyss in the This Is Anfield comments

“First priority is however we do it, we just have to do it but we’ve got to get to 40 points because this is relegation form.”

IanLFC in the This Is Anfield comments

 

It was hard not to be disappointed with numerous players…

“We have become Horror Show FC. How Matip and Joe Gomez played the entire match is beyond me. One of them should have been taken off for Nat Phillips. They’ve been rubbish and I don’t think Phillips would have been any worse.”

Onero (Ghana) in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Some even fear the worst for Klopp now…

“Klopp’s decision-making is insane sometimes. We need new eyes and new voices in his coaching staff.”

Lewes in the This Is Anfield comments

“Klopp’s era is gone, he doesn’t know what to do to revive the team.”

Ovenseri Omoragbon in the This Is Anfield comments

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

