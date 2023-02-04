Jurgen Klopp has refuted suggestions he will be unable to turn the tide as Liverpool suffer, insisting he is “absolutely” confident in his ability.

For the first time in his seven-and-a-half years in charge at Anfield, Klopp’s position as manager is under increasing pressure.

While it is still far from the time when his job is under threat, there are understandable questions as Liverpool sit 10th in the Premier League and out of both domestic cups.

Real Madrid stand in the way in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg of that tie coming later in February, after clashes with a resurgent Everton and fourth-placed Newcastle.

A 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday may prove the nadir for Klopp, as already the 10th loss of the season and a fourth in the last seven games – with a sole victory in that current run.

But asked at the end of a press conference where tempers frayed as he declined a question from one journalist, the 55-year-old insisted he remains convinced he can revive Liverpool’s fortunes.

“Yeah, yeah yeah. Absolutely,” was his swift response.

There remains no chance Klopp walks from his role at the club, and similarly slim are the chances of Fenway Sports Group sacking him.

However, with there seemingly no end in sight for this abysmal run – and the fixtures only becoming more difficult on paper – it is a hard task for the manager.

Questioned on how he can improve the confidence of a squad with their heads hung, he admitted his efforts to do so in the week were “not good enough.”

“Not in press conferences! That doesn’t help, obviously,” he replied.

“You know my job, I know my job. My job is not to explain here how I can build up my team.

“I will get judged for that by you, and that’s fine.

“But let me say it like this: for today, it was not good enough, what I did.”