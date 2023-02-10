Minutes after revealing positive news on Diogo Jota and three others, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Thiago was “not able to train” due to a new injury.

Thiago has been one of the few constants in Klopp’s side in recent months, starting all 10 games since the World Cup break and 16 of the last 19 in all competitions.

But that appears to have come to an end, with the Spaniard not involved in training in the buildup to the Merseyside derby.

He, along with Fabio Carvalho, sat out of Thursday’s session while the quartet of Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Arthur and Roberto Firmino all took part.

And while Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that Jota was “in contention” against Everton, he suggested his No. 6 would miss out.

“Thiago has some problems,” he told reporters.

“I know the problem but I have to ask the medical department what I’m allowed to say!

“With the hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He was not able to train.”

It is a frustrating blow for all involved, with Thiago inarguably one of the most important players in Klopp’s squad and a leader during a dismal run of results.

Now the manager will likely need to replace him, and various journalists certainly did their best to convince him that Jordan Henderson was the right candidate with a number of questions on the captain.

Harvey Elliott is another option, while Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could all be considered.

Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita should keep their places on form, but the loss of Thiago could prompt a reshuffle for the derby.