Jude Bellingham is said to be Liverpool’s top target for the summer transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp admitting his team “have to make changes.”

Much has been made of Liverpool’s need to refresh their playing squad, with Klopp’s side failing to reach the levels of previous seasons in the current campaign.

Changes are particularly necessary in midfield, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both struggling for form this term.

With Liverpool nine points adrift of the top four going into Saturday’s meeting with Newcastle, questions have been asked as to whether they will be able to attract the likes of Bellingham should they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Klopp says it’s “100 percent clear” that Liverpool will be active in the market this summer, but admits the resources he is given “is not in his hands.”

“You talk about Jude, that’s a different subject, but in general it always makes things more difficult,” he told Sky Sports when asked how no Champions League football could impact their pursuit of Bellingham.

?? "We are still Liverpool. We are still a big club." Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's transfer pull would NOT be affected by the club failing to qualify for the Champions League ?? pic.twitter.com/tQCbWv8Kwm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 18, 2023

“But we are still Liverpool, we’re a big club, and it’s not that we can do nothing.

“We will have transfer business, obviously. We have to, 100 percent clear. In the summer, we have to make changes and everybody knows that.

“It will happen, but how much? That’s not in my hands.

“We are obviously in constant talks so everybody knows exactly what we need.”

The level of Liverpool’s transfer activity will largely depend on their ownership situation come the summer, with Fenway Sports Group exploring new investment opportunities.

Owner John Henry is said to be leaning towards “a strategic partner” rather than a full sale for the time being.