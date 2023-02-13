With Anfield set for a ‘flag day’ during Monday’s Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to “match the colour” with noise.

With Liverpool taking on Everton in the 242nd derby tonight, supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906 have organised a flag day on the Kop.

Part of the tradition of Anfield, a flag day is designed to allow fans to bring scarves, flags and banners to create a vibrant atmosphere in the stadium.

In the words of Spion Kop 1906: “This could be the last Anfield derby for a while!”

You might’ve seen these flyers around the ground yesterday. We’re calling an old school flag day for the derby, bring along any flags you’ve got and let’s make the ground the best it’s been. pic.twitter.com/rKKa7NhC0q — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) January 22, 2023

While spirits are low heading into the derby – and with relegation-threatened Everton‘s fortunes improving under Sean Dyche – Klopp has backed supporters to produce “something special.”

“When I first came to Liverpool I told the players that everyone is responsible for everything and I believe that as much now as I did then,” he wrote in his programme notes.

“Whatever problems we have, each of us can solve them together.

“I know that this isn’t the best time that our supporters have ever had following Liverpool, but they also have a part to play – not just tonight but in every game we are involved in from this point on.

“I say this not as a request, because I know our fans deliver more than any others, but to underline the need for togetherness in bad moments even more than the good.

“Someone told me that there will be a ‘flag night’ on the Kop tonight and, to be honest, that made me excited.

“Because if there’s any way that it can look any better than it does at other times I cannot wait to see it.

“If the noise can match the colour then we really are in for something special.”

The manager added: “This is a derby so we need to fight with everything we have but only in a positive way.

“We have to fight to play football and nothing else. This is a game for passion but it can only ever be used in the right way. Nothing else makes sense.”