If the latest leaks are to be believed, Liverpool’s new home kit for 2023/24 has now been revealed, with both the shirt and shorts shared online.

Next season’s home kit will be a throwback to the club’s first-ever FA Cup win in 1965, with a bold, white collar accenting the traditional red shirt.

It comes in the latest offering as part of Liverpool’s partnership with Nike, and will be worn in front of a new-look Anfield, with the stadium’s redevelopment due for completion this summer.

Kit enthusiast @KB2X has already shared leaked designs of the home shirt on Twitter, with it also reminiscent of the Reebok offering from 1998/99 and 1999/00.

Now the shorts have also been leaked, following the simple outline of the shirt.

The home kit will be predominantly ‘gym red’, with white used for accenting with the collar and cuffs as well as LFC, Nike, Standard Chartered logos and the Hillsborough tribute.

@KB2X has also shared a number of items from next season’s training and lifestyle ranges.

Most interesting here is the use of green for the training jacket and t-shirt, with Liverpool’s away kit for 2023/24 expected to be ‘green spark’.

Mockups of a potential away shirt have already been produced by designers @AggerR4ul_ and @ismet1m00, though no concrete details have emerged as of yet.

Liverpool’s third kit for the new campaign will reportedly be ‘space purple’, which is a similar colour to that used for this season’s home goalkeeper kit.

The club are likely to unveil their new home kit in May, with the away and third kits to be released later in 2023.