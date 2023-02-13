Liverpool and Everton meet in the 242nd Merseyside derby this evening – we’re live to bring you all the latest from a huge Premier League clash.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Firmino, Jota

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Doucoure, Onana; McNeil, Iwobi, Simms

Subs: Begovic, Godfrey, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Vinagre, Davies, Gray, Maupay

Our coverage updates automatically below: