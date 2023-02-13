★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Everton – Follow the Merseyside derby here!

Liverpool and Everton meet in the 242nd Merseyside derby this evening – we’re live to bring you all the latest from a huge Premier League clash.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Elliott, Firmino, Jota

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Doucoure, Onana; McNeil, Iwobi, Simms

Subs: Begovic, Godfrey, Mina, Holgate, Keane, Vinagre, Davies, Gray, Maupay

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks