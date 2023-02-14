Finally, a number of Liverpool players excelled in the 2-0 win over Everton, with Stefan Bajcetic the standout in the first league win of 2023.

The Reds were superb at Anfield on Monday evening, returning to form and picking up a hugely important three points.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored the goals for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, with the latter bagging his first-ever strike for his new team.

The Merseyside derby triumph will now hopefully kick-start Liverpool’s season, with their top-four push not over just yet.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

There was no dispute over who Liverpool’s star man at Anfield was, with Bajcetic (8.2) producing a memorable performance.

The 18-year-old was the standout midfielder on both sides by far, biting into tackles and using the ball with intelligence and purpose.

TIA’s Mark Delgado understandably gave Bajcetic the Man of the Match award, saying he was the “most composed player on the pitch” in the opening 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle felt the Spaniard produced an “excellent showing” in the second half, summing up how impressive he was throughout.

Next up were Salah (7.7) and Darwin Nunez (7.7), both of whom ran Everton‘s defence ragged all evening.

Not only did the former open the scoring, he also completed 30 out of 34 passes and had a 100 percent shot accuracy, according to FotMob.

Nunez did brilliantly for the opening goal, bursting clear and showing great composure, with Delgado saying he was “roared on by the backing of the crowd.”

Joe Gomez (7.5) and Gakpo (7.5) got the joint-third highest rating, with both catching the eye in their own way.

It wasn’t a night to focus on the poorer performers, but Fabinho (6.4) still looked short of his best and got the lowest average.

Liverpool’s next assignment is a tough one, with a Premier League trip to Newcastle, who are 17 league games unbeaten, looming on Saturday evening (5.30pm GMT).