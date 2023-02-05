Most of the squad was abject in Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat away to Wolves on Saturday, with almost nobody coming away with any credit.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side produced a horror show of a display at Molineux, as yet more precious points were dropped.

The Reds were 2-0 down in no time, with a complete lack of effort and cohesion on show, and Wolves were more than worthy of the win in the end.

It means Liverpool sit in 10th place in the Premier League, as a grim season goes from bad to worse.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Right, let’s be honest, this wasn’t a day to focus on the good performances, because there barely were any!

It was Joel Matip (3.6) who received the lowest overall average, following an atrocious performance.

He was poor for the first goal and got robbed by Matheus Nunes soon after, looking like a shadow of the footballer he once was.

According to FotMob, Matip played no accurate long balls out of four attempted, as well as winning zero tackles.

TIA’s Jack Sear thought the 31-year-old had an “absolute shocker of a performance,” adding that he was “simply not good enough.”

Next up in the ratings was Joe Gomez (3.9), who didn’t fare much better than Matip, looking past his best already.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle gave him just a two-out-of-10 rating, saying that he “looks completely shot of confidence.”

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson (4.3) and Mohamed Salah (4.3) were deemed Liverpool’s joint-third-worst performers on the day.

Sear felt it was “another game to forget” for the former, while Doyle thought that the latter “didn’t offer enough defensive help.”

As for the Reds’ best player, Stefan Bajcetic (6.0) was the clear standout, outshining his older team-mates comfortably and looking more mature than any of them.