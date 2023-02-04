Wolves 3-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Another dismal Liverpool display saw them beaten 3-0 by Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, with a number of players completely out of their depth.

Wolves 3-0 Liverpool

Premier League (20), Molineux

February 4, 2023

Goals: Matip OG 5′, Dawson 12′, Neves 71′

Alisson – 5 (out of 10)

Not helped by the dreadful defence in front of him, but could perhaps have done better on all the goals. Joel Matip or Joe Gomez should have cleared the ball played over the top in the build up to the first, but Alisson had an opportunity to come out and claim, while his positioning for the second wasn’t the best, either.

He made a good save to deny Matheus Nunes from making it three in the first half. If we’re to be overly critical, he could perhaps have been quicker off his line when Ruben Neves waltzed through the defence for the third, but Liverpool certainly have bigger problems than their goalkeeper right now.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4

A shadow of the Trent we know. Had an opportunity to pull a goal back in the first half but blazed over. Part of a defence that were completely bullied throughout, with next to no cohesion.

Played an excellent pass forward to play in Darwin Nunez in the second half, but would have been disappointed to not test the goalkeeper with a free-kick soon after.

Joel Matip – 3

An absolute shocker of a performance. Matip was on the bench in the two games building up to this match and, on this evidence, Jurgen Klopp may need to seriously consider dropping him again, even without Ibrahima Konate or Virgil van Dijk.

His own goal was a horror show, with a clear opportunity to clear when Hwang Hee-chan broke into the box. Matip made some good marauding runs forward later in the half but was caught napping again when Nunes should have made it three. Simply not good enough.

Joe Gomez – 3

Just as poor as his centre-back partner. In no mans land for the first, got in the way of Alisson, who would have cleared, in the build-up to the second, and ran into trouble to set Wolves on the counter for the third.

A bag of nerves. Without doubt one of his worst performances for Liverpool. If not the worst.

Andy Robertson – 4

Captain again, but another game to forget. Should have cleared the ball in the build-up to Wolves‘ second, with Neves’ free-kick fired straight at him, and then didn’t close down Matheus Cunha before allowing him to cross.

Caught out too high up the pitch when Adama Traore broke away for the third.

Stefan Bajcetic – 6 (Man of the Match)

Still very new to all of this, and was part of a midfield and team that simply didn’t function, but yet again, Bajcetic was Liverpool’s only real shining light.

The 18-year-old made some good tackles early in the second half when Liverpool were on top. No Fabinho in the squad today, but there’s no way Bajcetic should be taken out of the team at the moment.

Naby Keita – 5

Tried to make things happen going forward, and had a number of efforts on goal, but his shooting accuracy left a lot to be desired.

Keita had a huge opportunity to pull a goal back early in the second half, with plenty of time when the ball fell to him in the box, but scuffed his effort.

Thiago – 5

Gave away a number of sloppy passes throughout.

Certainly not Liverpool’s worst performer at the moment, but equally, Thiago is nowhere near the levels he would expect from himself.

Mohamed Salah – 4

On his 200th Premier League appearance, Salah failed to get himself on the scoresheet again, and snatched at the opportunities that came his way.

His best one came when played in by Cody Gakpo in the second half, but he failed to test the goalkeeper. Both he and Gakpo took up wider positions in the second half, in an attempt to get more joy down the flanks, but to no avail.

Liverpool need more from their talisman.

Darwin Nunez – 5

Had two opportunities to get himself a goal, but was denied by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. His first was a good effort that looked bound for the top corner, but Salah felt he could have been played in for a tap in.

The second was a bigger chance, with Nunez running on to an excellent ball from Alexander-Arnold, but his effort was straight at Sa. If Liverpool are to start getting results again, they need Nunez to be taking those opportunities.

Cody Gakpo – 5

Back on the left wing after three matches in the false nine role. Not Liverpool’s worst performer, but struggled to effect the game.

Some tidy footwork at times, and could have got himself an assist after playing in Salah in the second half, but no opportunities of any note for himself. A work in progress.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson (on for Naby Keita, 65’) – 4

Harvey Elliott (on for Stefan Bajcetic, 77’) – 4

Kostas Tsimikas (on for Andy Robertson, 85’) – N/A

James Milner (on for Thiago, 85’) – N/A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (on for Cody Gakpo, 85’) – N/A

Subs not used: Kelleher, Phillips, Jones, Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp – 4

Looked understandably shellshocked on the sidelines after a truly atrocious start to the game from his team.

Made the decision to bring Nunez back into the team, with Gakpo shifted back to the left, which was the move many fans were asking for, but Klopp’s players are showing no signs of any progress at the moment.

Whether that is down to them, Klopp and his coaching staff, or both, is up for discussion, but you certainly can’t say they don’t have the time to work on things on the training pitch right now.