On Tuesday, Trey Nyoni signed his first professional contract and we finally got news of Liverpool’s festive fixture schedule.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Just 13 months after arriving from Leicester, Nyoni has now signed his first professional contract with Liverpool.

The 17-year-old has been one of the youngsters to have impressed Arne Slot most since the summer, but he is yet to make a first-team appearance this season.

It was notable that Liverpool sent several of their talented youngsters on loan in the transfer window yet chose to keep Nyoni, signalling Slot’s fondness for him.

As a 16-year-old, the midfielder made his debut for the Reds when Jurgen Klopp brought him on against Southampton in February. This campaign, he featured on the bench against Bologna and will hope to be involved more frequently as the fixtures begin to pile up.

Having watched his exciting performances in pre-season, we can’t wait to see what’s next for Nyoni!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

?? An early Christmas present – you can start planning your festive #LFC plans now! Full fixtures for December and January now confirmed ? — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 15, 2024

John Brooks has been appointed the referee for Sunday’s match against Chelsea, with Michael Oliver on VAR duties. Simon Bennett and Darren Cann will be the assistants

Harvey Elliott has been pictured running around Liverpool’s training pitches and appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery – we expect it to be at least another couple of weeks before he is back

Wataru Endo missed Japan’s 1-1 draw with Australia due to illness and will return to Merseyside on Wednesday, as planned

Dominik Szoboszlai scored both of Hungary’s goals as they beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-0. Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate started again for France, next to William Saliba, in a 2-1 win over Belgium

More from This Is Anfield

FIXTURES – The Premier League fixture schedule for the Christmas period has finally been revealed – we’ve put the Reds’ games into a simple list here

HYYPIA INTERVIEW – Have a read or watch of our interview with Sami Hyppia in which the ex-defender reveals some of what took place at half time in Istanbul

While we may have sent several youngsters on loan, there are still plenty of talents in the academy whom Slot could call upon in an injury crisis – here are 10 of the best

Wondering where the staff are that Jurgen Klopp had at Liverpool? They’ve gone in many different directions with the latest, Andreas Schlumberger, becoming a professor

Elsewhere in the football world today

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has held talks with the FA about becoming the new England manager – Pep Guardiola was also approached

The Athletic report that Sir Alex Ferguson has been removed from his role as a Man United ambassador as INEOS seek to cut costs at Old Trafford – I’m sure the 82-year-old has enough saved up to get by

Jonas Eidevall has resigned as Arsenal Women manager with the Gunners sitting sixth in the WSL after four games – in his three seasons, they won the League Cup twice and finished in the top three on each occasion

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2010, New England Sports Ventures – now Fenway Sports Group – completed their purchase of Liverpool FC, thankfully ending the reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

On the same day, Jamie Carragher signed his final contract extension at the club which would carry him through to retirement in 2013.

• From the archive – Liverpool officially SOLD to NESV