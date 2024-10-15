➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and his staff celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Every member of Jurgen Klopp’s departed staff are now in new jobs – except his No. 2

Jurgen Klopp‘s departed staff have well and truly moved on from Liverpool, with all but one of his backroom team now confirmed in new positions elsewhere.

Along with Klopp, Liverpool saw seven members of his backroom staff leave the club at the end of last season.

It marked the beginning of a new era at Anfield that has kicked off in impeccable fashion, with Arne Slot winning nine of his first 10 games in charge.

That success muted the response to last week’s news that Klopp would return to work, with a new role as head of global football at Red Bull from the start of 2025.

His new job comes with every other member of his departed backroom staff also finding their next position – apart from long-serving assistant Peter Krawietz, who in June suggested that he would follow Klopp in any role if it “fit.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The following coaches have all since departed for pastures new:

  • Pepijn Lijnders (assistant manager) – Head coach at Salzburg
  • Vitor Matos (elite development coach) – Assistant coach at Salzburg
  • John Achterberg (head of goalkeeping) – Goalkeeping coach at Al-Ettifaq
  • Jack Robinson (goalkeeping coach) – Head of goalkeeping at US Soccer
  • Andreas Kornmayer (head of fitness) – Performance manager at Salzburg
  • Andreas Schlumberger (head of recovery) – Professor at BSP Berlin

PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: Liverpool's elite development coach Vitor Matos (L) and first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders before the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Three of Klopp’s assistants all work together at Salzburg, with Lijnders assisted by Matos in his role as head coach, while Kornmayer took up the role of performance manager.

Achterberg opted to join Steven Gerrard‘s staff at Al-Ettifaq, while another goalkeeping coach, Robinson, recently began his role as head of goalkeeping for US Soccer.

Finally, head of recovery and performance Schlumberger has left football to instead become a professor in sports science and biomechanics in team sports at the BSP Business & Law School in Berlin.

Brain-training duo have also left

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 25, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold takes a free-kick wearing sensors on his head from Neuro during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have also ended their association with Neuro11, the German neuroscientist group who worked with Klopp’s squad for three years from 2021.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that Dr Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke are no longer contracted by the club and there are currently “no plans” to resume their partnership.

There are few high-profile staff members remaining in Slot’s backroom from the Klopp era, with goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel the most notable retained.

Many of the existing medical team have stayed, however, with Lee Nobes, Conall Murtagh, Chris Morgan, Jordan Fairclough and Joe Lewis among those included in a reshuffle of roles led by director of medicine and performance Jonathan Power.

