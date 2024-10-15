Jurgen Klopp‘s departed staff have well and truly moved on from Liverpool, with all but one of his backroom team now confirmed in new positions elsewhere.

Along with Klopp, Liverpool saw seven members of his backroom staff leave the club at the end of last season.

It marked the beginning of a new era at Anfield that has kicked off in impeccable fashion, with Arne Slot winning nine of his first 10 games in charge.

That success muted the response to last week’s news that Klopp would return to work, with a new role as head of global football at Red Bull from the start of 2025.

His new job comes with every other member of his departed backroom staff also finding their next position – apart from long-serving assistant Peter Krawietz, who in June suggested that he would follow Klopp in any role if it “fit.”

The following coaches have all since departed for pastures new:

Pepijn Lijnders (assistant manager) – Head coach at Salzburg

– Head coach at Salzburg Vitor Matos (elite development coach) – Assistant coach at Salzburg

– Assistant coach at Salzburg John Achterberg (head of goalkeeping) – Goalkeeping coach at Al-Ettifaq

– Goalkeeping coach at Al-Ettifaq Jack Robinson (goalkeeping coach) – Head of goalkeeping at US Soccer

– Head of goalkeeping at US Soccer Andreas Kornmayer (head of fitness) – Performance manager at Salzburg

– Performance manager at Salzburg Andreas Schlumberger (head of recovery) – Professor at BSP Berlin

Three of Klopp’s assistants all work together at Salzburg, with Lijnders assisted by Matos in his role as head coach, while Kornmayer took up the role of performance manager.

Achterberg opted to join Steven Gerrard‘s staff at Al-Ettifaq, while another goalkeeping coach, Robinson, recently began his role as head of goalkeeping for US Soccer.

Finally, head of recovery and performance Schlumberger has left football to instead become a professor in sports science and biomechanics in team sports at the BSP Business & Law School in Berlin.

Brain-training duo have also left

Liverpool have also ended their association with Neuro11, the German neuroscientist group who worked with Klopp’s squad for three years from 2021.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that Dr Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke are no longer contracted by the club and there are currently “no plans” to resume their partnership.

There are few high-profile staff members remaining in Slot’s backroom from the Klopp era, with goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel the most notable retained.

Many of the existing medical team have stayed, however, with Lee Nobes, Conall Murtagh, Chris Morgan, Jordan Fairclough and Joe Lewis among those included in a reshuffle of roles led by director of medicine and performance Jonathan Power.