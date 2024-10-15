Liverpool now know their full fixture list for the rest of the year and into January, with the Premier League confirming their dates for the festive schedule.

The Reds will host Leicester in an 8pm kickoff on Boxing Day, with the Premier League fixture list for December and January now confirmed.

Seven fixtures have been moved for TV broadcast, with the Reds currently set to play eight times over 30 days in December.

That kicks off with the visit of Man City to Anfield on December 1, before a late kickoff away to Newcastle three days later and an early start for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park three days after that.

There are three fixtures to look out for around Christmas, starting with Tottenham away on Sunday, December 22 (4.30pm KO).

With Leicester at home on Thursday, December 26 (8pm) and West Ham away on Sunday, December 29 (5.15pm), it stands to be a busy festive period despite longer breaks between games.

Two fixtures have been moved in January so far, those being Man United at home on Sunday, January 5 (4.30pm) and Nottingham Forest away on Tuesday, January 14 (8pm).

Liverpool will also play in the FA Cup third round between those two fixtures, while any progress in the Carabao Cup could add further dates in both December and January.

If the Reds are knocked out before the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, though, there will be seven-day break before the trip to Tottenham.

Liverpool fixtures in December and January

* All times GMT