Liverpool Women secured their first league win since early December by putting two unanswered goals beyond Reading, distancing themselves from the sole relegation spot.

Liverpool Women 2-0 Reading

WSL (11), Prenton Park

February 5, 2023

Goals: Kearns 62′, Holland 65′

For the first time in six games, Matt Beard’s side found themselves on the end of a winning scoreline in a crucial clash in the Women’s Super League.

Much like Jurgen Klopp‘s team, the women’s side headed into their meeting with 11th-placed Reading without a win in 2023. But they stopped the rot, unlike the men.

The home crowd at Prenton Park had to wait until the second half to have reason to celebrate, but like buses, two came at once to put Liverpool in the driver’s seat.

Missy Bo Kearns made it 1-0 just after the hour mark, refusing to give up in the penalty box and sliding the ball into the net with a toe-poke finish as she lost her footing.

The relief was evident after a much-improved start to the second 45, with the Reds having shown flashes in the first half without ever truly testing Jacqueline Burns in the Reading goal.

And 1-0 quickly became 2-0. Ceri Holland alert at the back post to convert with ease after Megan Campbell set the move in motion with a well-placed long throw-in into the box.

It’s the second game in a row that Liverpool have twice found the net, having failed to score in the previous four matches dating back to December 7.

Beard’s side comfortably saw out the game and clinched their first three league points since the visit of West Ham on December 4.

The result moves Liverpool into eighth position, eight points clear of Leicester in the relegation spot – breathing room that will not be taken for granted, as the Foxes are their next opponent.

Player of the match: Ceri Holland

Liverpool Women: Laws; Koivisto, Campbell, Matthews, Bonner, Hinds, Holland, Nagano, Kearns (Taylor 86′), Lawley (Daniels 75′), Stengel (Lundgaard 90′)

Subs not used: Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Roberts, Humphrey, Silcock

Next match: Leicester (H) – WSL – Sunday, February 12, 2pm (GMT)