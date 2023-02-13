Liverpool are in desperate need of ending their Premier League dry spell, and the 242nd Merseyside derby is the perfect place to start.

This will be the 242nd staging of the most-played derby fixture in English football history and the 208th in the league, all of which have been played in the top flight.

A win will see Liverpool notch their 50th against their city rivals at Anfield in all competitions.

And did you know, Liverpool have scored five stoppage-time winners against Everton in the Premier League era – Divock Origi being the last in December 2018.

Omens & breaking the duck

Jurgen Klopp has lost one of 16 Merseyside derbies in all competitions.

Mo Salah has scored once in his last four Anfield appearances – the home draw with Wolves in the FA Cup. His last league goal on home soil came in the defeat by Leeds in late October.

The Reds have not scored in the last 310 minutes of league football since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal at Brentford on January 2.

Liverpool, though, have only won one of the last 10 derby matches played during the month of February.

250 + 200s

Andy Robertson could play his 250th game for Liverpool in all competitions. At Brighton in the FA Cup, 15 days ago, he became the 22nd different player to be named as captain for a Liverpool game under Klopp.

Fabinho could his 200th game for Liverpool in all competitions.

James Milner, meanwhile, could make the 200th start of his Liverpool career in all competitions.

And if he scores, he will surpass Gary McAllister as the oldest Reds to score in a Merseyside derby at the age of 37 years 40 days. He will also become the fifth-oldest Reds player in this fixture.

Dychball

Sean Dyche has won two of his 14 games against Liverpool as a manager – both with Burnley and both in the league, his teams scored 10 times and conceded 25.

He has won once in seven visits to Anfield – in January 2021 in a stadium without fans.

The last Everton manager to win his first derby in charge was Joe Royle in November 1994, while Howard Kendall, in 1997, won the opening game of his third spell in charge.

18th-placed Blues

The Blues have recorded one away victory this season in the top flight, a 2-1 success at Southampton on October 1. Since that day they have picked up two points from a possible 18.

The recent win over Arsenal saw them keep their first clean sheet in 10 league and cup outings.

The Blues have not scored more than once in any of the last 11 matches, scoring seven times.

Tonight’s ref

Simon Hooper takes charge of Liverpool for the fourth time in his career – the last Reds match he oversaw was the 3-1 home win over Southampton last November.

He will referee Everton away from Goodison Park for the first time in the Premier League.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 17, Nunez 10, Firmino 9, Elliott 5, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 2, Bajcetic 1, Matip 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4

Everton: Gray 5, Gordon 3, Coady 2, McNeil 2, Calvert-Lewin 1, Iwobi 1, Maupay 1, Mina 1, Onana 1, Tarkowski 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).