An injury-hit Liverpool under-21s began brightly but soon faded as they lost 3-1 away with Man City, with Mateusz Musialowski‘s goal a consolation.

Man City U21s 3-1 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Academy Stadium

February 12, 2023

Goals: Bobb 16′, Borges 38′ 71′; Musialowski 19′

On a mixed run of form including defeats to Man United, Wolves and, last time out, Hertha Berlin, the young Reds made the trip to Manchester with left-back Calum Scanlon making his debut.

Though ravaged by injuries with Ben Doak, Layton Stewart, Oakley Cannonier, Harvey Blair and Lewis Koumas all out, a Liverpool attack of Melkamu Frauendorf, Max Woltman and Musialowski pinned Man City back early on.

It was a moment of ingenuity from City forward Oscar Bobb which led to the opener, though, running past two before tapping in after Harvey Davies parried Carlos Borges’ initial effort.

A fine flowing move saw Liverpool peg them back immediately, with Lee Jonas and Luca Stephenson involved to allow Musialowski a rare header to make it 1-1.

There were more chances for the young Reds, particularly through the left-hand side of Scanlon and Woltman, but City cut them open again as Borges made it 2-1 before the break.

HT: Man City U21s 2-1 Liverpool

Taking momentum into the second half, City dominated the majority of the game, with Davies busy between the sticks as he kept a number of chances at bay.

He could do nothing to stop Borges’ second of the afternoon, with the Portuguese finishing well to cap a victory that put City back to the top of the table.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are fifth, as persistent injuries keep them from producing any sustained form, with full-backs Owen Beck, Calvin Ramsay and Isaac Mabaya also absent.

The club are hopeful that Doak will be back fit in the near future, while Koumas has already resumed light training, but their more experienced goalscorers, Stewart and Cannonier, have endured frustrating a campaign again.

It will be a quick turnaround for Liverpool, with another tough test next weekend as they host Chelsea at the AXA Training Centre.

TIA Man of the Match: Luca Stephenson

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Jonas, Olufunwa, Koumetio, Scanlon; Corness, Stephenson, Clark; Frauendorf, Woltman (Miles 87′), Musialowski (Pilling 87′)

Subs not used: Hughes, Spearing

Next match: Chelsea (H) – Premier League 2 – Saturday, February 19, 2pm (GMT)