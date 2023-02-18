Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Alisson was fantastic for Liverpool in their crucial 2-0 win away to 10-man Newcastle, with the Reds’ attacking players also shining.

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (22), St James’ Park

February 18, 2023

Goals: Nunez 10′, Gakpo 17′

Sent-off: Pope 22′

Alisson (out of 10) – 9 (Man of the Match)

Where would Liverpool be without Alisson?

The Brazilian was again a standout player, making a big early save to deny Miguel Almiron and then producing a wonderful raking pass in the lead-up to Nick Pope being sent off.

He thwarted Allan Saint-Maximin and made another big stop late on to deny Callum Wilson, in what was a faultless performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

In the early exchanges, Alexander-Arnold was being given a torrid time by Saint-Maximin, but he grew into the game well.

Going forward, his crossing was a delight, providing the assist for Darwin Nunez‘s opener to get his second assist of the week.

He was also stronger defensively as the minutes ticked by. Feeling his way back into better form.

Joe Gomez – 6

Gomez was preferred to Joel Matip at centre-back, but he never looked wholly convincing, looking the weakest of Liverpool’s defenders.

The Englishman made a few iffy decisions in terms of going for aerial tussles and wasn’t always front-foot enough, and Alexander Isak had the beating of him.

There was some good thrown in, but he doesn’t inspire confidence at the moment.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

Van Dijk made a hugely pleasing return from injury at St James’ Park – having him back could be so huge in the top-four battle.

Understandably, the Dutchman felt his way back into first-team action, looking a little sluggish early on, but he marshalled the troops when Newcastle improved with 10 men.

One superb long-range pass to Mohamed Salah was a reminder of his ability to instantly turn defence into attack, too.

Andy Robertson – 7

Robertson was his usual reliable self, doing well up against the in-form Miguel Almiron.

The left-back offered attacking thrust when it was needed and he kept things simple during a period when Liverpool got sloppy in the first half.

Missed a sitter to make it 3-0 late on, though. He’s a bit of a jigsaw when he gets into the box.

Fabinho – 7

After a clear improvement against Everton, Fabinho retained his place in the side.

This may still be a far cry from the player who dominated so many midfield battles in recent years, but he contributed far more than he has this season.

He got better as the minutes ticked by, breaking up play and using the ball well, as well bringing calm in the middle of the park.

Jordan Henderson – 7

Similar to Fabinho, the captain was looking to build on an improved showing and did well overall in his right-sided No.8 role.

Henderson looked more energetic than he has for much of this season and he linked well with both Alexander-Arnold and Salah down the right.

Bigger challenges still lie ahead for him and he can still go up a gear – the midfield is still too open with him in there – but he did well against the club he loathed growing up.

Stefan Bajcetic – 7

Liverpool’s man-of-the-moment was his usual unruffled and effective self, not catching the eye as much as he has done, but still doing his job impressively.

Bajcetic’s spatial awareness caught the eye a few times, as he kept possession in tight spaces, and he was the Reds’ most intense midfield presser.

Looks so at home already, which is astonishing for an 18-year-old.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Salah returned to goalscoring form at the start of the week, running Everton ragged, and he was excellent again here.

The Egyptian King’s pace caused Dan Burn constant problems and his beautiful clipped pass allowed Cody Gakpo to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

He looks a lot happier all of a sudden and he has the ability to fire Liverpool to a place in the top four.

Darwin Nunez – 8

Operating out on the left flank once again, Nunez was devastating at times, always looking like wreaking havoc.

The 23-year-old’s touch and finish to fire Liverpool in front was outrageous and his use of the ball was also far crisper than it has been.

Some of the criticism Nunez has received has been incredibly harsh and he is getting better by the week – hopefully, his shoulder injury isn’t a serious one.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Gakpo got off the mark against Everton and he continued his better form with another promising showing at St James’.

Liverpool’s newest signing took his goal well, ghosting in behind the defence and burying a finish, and he dovetailed nicely with Salah and Nunez in a central position.

Confidence is huge in football and Gakpo suddenly looks like a different player.

Substitutes

James Milner (on for Henderson, 59′) – 6

One Bobby Moore-esque tackle on ex-Blue Anthony Gordon was a pleasant moment! Was late for some challenges but then smashed some others!

Harvey Elliott (on for Bajcetic, 59′) – 6

Did nothing wrong, but unnoticed. Kept the ball and won some challenges.

Diogo Jota (on for Nunez, 59′) – 6

Flashed one shot wide and missed a sitter. Looked lively but should have got his first goal of the season.

Roberto Firmino (on for Gakpo, 59′) – 5

Did one lovely piece of trickery, but his passing was horribly loose. Gave the ball away far too often.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Phillips, Matip, Tsimikas, Keita

Jurgen Klopp – 8

This was one of Klopp’s biggest games of the season and all eyes were on if he could get another strong performance out of his team.

In truth, it wasn’t perfect, but Liverpool were clinical in the final third and look far better than they did a few weeks ago.

Two wins, two clean sheets and confidence returning with a more settled side.

It’s a case of taking one match at a time for Klopp, who will know that improvements are still needed, but he deserves praise for inspiring back-to-back victories.

Next up: Real Madrid!