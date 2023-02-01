Bruno Guimaraes will not be available to play for Newcastle when Liverpool make the trip to St James’ Park later this month.

Guimaraes has been one of the Magpies’ most important players this season, with Eddie Howe’s side currently third in the Premier League table.

But after been shown a straight red card in Newcastle‘s Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Southampton on Tuesday, Guimaraes will now serve a three-match domestic suspension.

That rules the 25-year-old out of Premier League meetings against West Ham this Saturday, Bournemouth on Saturday, February 11, and Liverpool on Saturday, February 18.

The red card was shown 10 minutes from time after a VAR check, with Guimaraes punished for a tackle on Southampton‘s Samuel Edozie.

RED CARD! ? Bruno Guimarães is sent off after a VAR check! ? pic.twitter.com/8WOGmjbakZ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2023

There is relief among Newcastle‘s fanbase that Guimaraes will not miss the Carabao Cup final later this month, but the Brazilian will still be sorely missed in the coming weeks.

When asked about Guimaraes upcoming suspension after the game, Howe told reporters:

“A huge blow for us and it will take time for it to sink in. He’s a huge player as everything goes through him – we’ll miss him. It will be an opportunity for someone else.”

Usually deployed at the base of the midfield, Guimaraes has been hugely impressive since arriving in the Premier League from Lyon in January 2022.

With Jonjo Shelvey leaving for Nottingham Forest on deadline day, Newcastle were reported to be in the market for a new midfielder prior to the close of the January transfer window, but no deal materialised.

Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock and Joelinton are now Newcastle‘s only recognised available central midfielders, which may force Howe into a change of formation in the coming weeks.