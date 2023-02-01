News emerged on Tuesday that Ibrahima Konate was set for a spell on the sidelines after damaging his hamstring, but which Liverpool matches could he miss?

Konate’s problem is the latest in a series of Liverpool injury setbacks this season, with reports stating the centre-back will be out for two to three weeks.

After a challenge on Brighton‘s Alexis Mac Allister towards the end of the Reds’ defeat at the AMEX on Sunday, Konate could be seen wincing, which would suggest that was the moment the injury was sustained.

If the best case scenario is that he will be able to return to training in two weeks, Konate would likely miss at least two matches.

The Frenchman will certainly not be available for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Wolves this coming Saturday, and is a serious doubt to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday, February 13.

Liverpool matches Konate would certainly miss if sidelined for 3 weeks Wolves (a) – Saturday, February 4

Everton (h) – Monday, February 13

Newcastle (a) – Saturday, February 18

Should Konate’s hamstring injury keep him out for longer than two weeks, then he would be unlikely to be ready for Liverpool’s visit to St James’ Park to take on high-flying Newcastle on Saturday, February 18.

Given the fact some journalists have reported that Konate’s injury will keep him out for “up to three weeks,” there is at least some hope that he could return for the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday, February 21.

But in order for Konate to be ready to start against Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he will probably be required to return to training at some point during the previous week, and ideally get some minutes against Newcastle three days beforehand.

If, as reported, the injury does not keep Konate sidelined for any longer than three weeks, the latest he should return is against Crystal Palace on Saturday, February 25.

Virgil van Dijk is also currently out injured, with Jurgen Klopp claiming last week that the Dutchman should be able to return to training in mid-February.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez will be the two players tasked with stepping up in the absence of Konate and Van Dijk, while Liverpool’s injury issues in defence saw a potential January departure for Nat Phillips blocked once again.