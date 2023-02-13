★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“The present & the future” – Liverpool fans wax lyrical over “best midfielder” Bajcetic

Liverpool produced a much improved performance to beat Everton 2-0 and register their first Premier League victory of 2023 on Monday night.

Before the game, Jurgen Klopp said he was “desperate” to see the Reds lift spirits with a derby victory under the lights, and his side didn’t disappoint.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front in the first half, finishing off a devastating counter-attack led by Darwin Nunez, before Cody Gakpo put the icing on the cake by tapping in his first goal for the club in the second period.

Klopp’s side looked a completely different team to the one that has fallen to defeats to the likes of Brentford, Brighton and Wolves since the turn of the year, with a number of individuals standing out.

Stefan Bajcetic was handed Man of the Match in midfield, while Nunez and Salah were a constant threat in attack.

 

Bajcetic runs the show

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic (R) challenges Everton's Idrissa Gueye during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp brought Fabinho and Jordan Henderson back into midfield, but it was telling that Bajcetic retained his place in the centre of the park. The 18-year-old was deployed in a more advanced role than usual but did not disappoint, with some fans feeling this was the night Bajcetic came of age in the first team:







 

The Liverpool we all know

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Monday February 13, 2023.

We all needed that, didn’t we? All in all, this looked much more like the Liverpool we’ve come to know under Klopp. Much more urgency and much more cohesion:










 

Gakpo off the mark

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What a game for Gakpo to net his first for the Reds. He, along with the rest of the front three were a constant threat on the counter-attack:






Still plenty of work to do for the Reds to make something of this season, but this was a start, and a very good one, at that.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks