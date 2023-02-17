Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp gave a positive injury update on Virgil van Dijk, but news on Calvin Ramsay was less cheerful.

Van Dijk “absolutely ready” to start

It’s Friday! So, like many of you, Klopp was in a good mood as he spoke to the media before travelling to the north east.

Results last weekend, and three points against Everton, have put Liverpool in a more optimistic mood about climbing the table.

Nine points separate Newcastle and Liverpool but, with a game in hand, if the Reds can win at the Magpies, Champions League qualification would begin to look possible again.

With that in mind, Saturday’s fixture takes on extra importance and the Reds were given a boost when Klopp said Van Dijk looked “absolutely ready” to start after training on Thursday.

Ben Doak also returned to training this week and, with any luck, Liverpool’s injury problems appear to be clearing up.

Klopp added: “Hopefully it stays like this because that’s what you need for consistent performances.”

Not everything is rosy, though, in the medical department.

Ibrahima Konate, Thiago and Luis Diaz remain out

Calvin Ramsay will be “obviously missing the rest of the season,” after undergoing knee surgery this week

Klopp also explained the youngster’s various absences this campaign – which you can read in full here

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp has explained his decision to leave Fabio Carvalho out of the squad in recent weeks (TIA)

Thiago has taken Stefan Bajcetic “under his wing” with Klopp saying “there are no signs” the youngster needs a rest (LFC)

Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Robbie Keane and Luis Garcia have all signed up to next month’s Legends friendly vs. Celtic (LFC)

In other news…

Mikel Arteta has asked the Premier League to protect players against “very difficult” turnaround times between games. But wait, I thought it was just Klopp moaning again, right? (Sky Sports)

Liverpool is to become one of the first places in the world to trial grassroots referees wearing bodycams – it’s sad that we’ve got to this point, to be honest (Guardian)

A man has been banned from football for four years after kicking Aaron Ramsdale in January’s north London derby. Tottenham have banned him for life (BBC Sport)

Clip of the day

Watch Klopp’s funny response to a reporter telling him he’s popular in Spain…

Match of the night

Napoli make a long trip north to face Sassuolo in Serie A as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table – they are 25 points clear at the moment.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (GMT) and it’s on BT Sport 3.