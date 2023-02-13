Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby tonight in desperate need of a victory. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream online around the world.

With one win in their last seven, losing four of those including the last two, the Reds are in a dire situation heading into the derby.

That they come up against an Everton side revived under Sean Dyche only makes matters worse – but it could serve as the perfect platform to prove themselves.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Tuesday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on USA Network, NBC Universo and NBC Sports 4K in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Everton is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Everton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can watch the Merseyside derby live on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, Csport.tv, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Vivaro Sports+, Optus Sport, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Paramount+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, ESPN Chile, iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, Canal+ Sport, Skylink, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Canal+ Foot, WOW, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Arena4, SiminnSport, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sport 4, SPOTV ON, SuperSport Kosova 2, ArtMotion, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, TSN2 Malta, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Sport 2 Romania, Prima Sport 1, Prima Play, Digi Online, Arena Sport 1P, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, Arena Sport 1 Premium, Viaplay Sweden, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey

