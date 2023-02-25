Liverpool line up at Crystal Palace tonight with four changes to the side, including the withdrawal of Darwin Nunez – who misses out entirely.

Klopp has shuffled his pack for the Reds’ trip to Selhurst Park, with two of those coming out of the XI not even making the substitutes’ bench.

Along with Nunez, there is also no spot in the matchday squad for Joe Gomez, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in midweek.

While Gomez was expected to sit this game out, there was no information on Nunez prior to the release of Liverpool’s teamsheet at 6.45pm on Saturday.

But the Uruguayan misses out due to the effects of the shoulder injury picked up in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle a week ago.

Nunez was able to shake off the pain in order to start against Real, but was then substituted with 64 minutes on the clock, with it clear that his injury was simply being managed.

Now, the No. 27 is unable to take part at all, with this the fourth game he has missed through three separate injuries already this season.

There were also three games out with the red card suspension incurred for his headbutt on Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen in the reserve fixture at Anfield in August.

Explaining Nunez’s absence, Jurgen Klopp said pre-match: “Darwin had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game. He managed to play against Real Madrid but he took another hit there, felt it again and more, so there was no chance for today.

“Hopefully he can come back midweek (vs Wolves).”

His absence at Selhurst Park is undoubtedly a blow, particularly given his excellent goal in the opening stages against Real.

Diogo Jota takes Nunez’s place in the starting lineup, just his third league start of the season, while Fabio Carvalho is named in the squad for the first time since the 3-0 loss to Wolves on February 4.