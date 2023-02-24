Jurgen Klopp has implored his side to “find consistency” and not only play on emotion, using an apt analogy to get his ‘confident’ point across. It hit the mark.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for all of the Liverpool persuasion this season, with the Reds consistently inconsistent with both their performances and results.

The continual knocks and scrutiny has bruised the Reds’ confidence, now quick to drop their heads instead of dragging each other on as the ‘mentality monsters’ once did.

It was on show against Real Madrid with a comeback never feeling quite on the cards after the Spanish side completed the comeback, another blow to a fragile squad.

Klopp, though, knows that “everything” influences confidence but it doesn’t mean ability and know-how are forever lost, and he used an apt driving experience to get his point across.

Something most can relate to, and that’s the point of the manager’s words, no doubt.

“Everything that happens in life has an influence on confidence,” Klopp explained in his pre-Crystal Palace press conference. “Recently, I scratched my car.

“Since then, I drive around corners like this [carefully]. For 37 years, I had a license, I think, and I never really had an accident, but everything has an influence on confidence.

“But then after a few miles, you realise, ‘oh, it was just unlucky’, so maybe I can just drive normal again.

“Nobody gives you confidence, you have to let it happen.

“There are loads of reasons why the boys should be confident and I saw a lot of reasons in the last game.”

The blistering opening 15 minutes in midweek is reason number one, but what followed was indicative of Liverpool’s season and if they’re to push for a top-four spot, consistency has to be found.

“We cannot always go like this through a season [up and down]. We have to find some consistency in the way we play,” Klopp said.

“Emotions are very important, but it cannot all be about emotions. ‘Today I feel great, tomorrow not so well’, stuff like this.

“We just have to start believing 100 percent in ourselves again and really bring our quality on the pitch.

“We have to be tomorrow an incredible, uncomfortable opponent to play for Crystal Palace.

“We don’t have to think much, if at all, about the Champions League, it’s about three points. That’s our Champions League.”

For only the second time this season, the Reds could win three league games on the bounce should they return from Selhurst Park with all three points. It would be a start.