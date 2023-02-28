Liverpool take on Wolves in a rearranged Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday night, but the game is not able to be broadcast live in the UK.

For the fourth and final time this season, Liverpool face Wolves this week in a fixture originally postponed back in September.

The Anfield tie was pushed back following the death of the Queen, in a tribute to the late monarch that was observed across every level of English football.

A new date was finally confirmed earlier in February, with Wolves arriving at Anfield on Wednesday night after already beating Jurgen Klopp‘s side 3-0 in the league weeks previous.

However, the game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK as it was originally scheduled to be a 3pm kickoff on a Saturday.

That means it would have fallen under the domestic blackout, with a long-held agreement being that 3pm fixtures would not be shown on TV to encourage attendance at lower-league games.

Despite the fixture now being moved to a midweek evening, kicking off at 8pm, the rule still applies.

Liverpool vs. Wolves also clashes with FA Cup fifth-round ties, with Man United vs. West Ham and Southampton vs. Grimsby on ITV and Sheffield United vs. Tottenham on BBC.

The same situation has occurred with another rearranged Premier League fixture, with Arsenal vs. Everton kicking off at 7.45pm on Wednesday.

This Is Anfield will, however, be providing coverage of Liverpool vs. Wolves throughout the evening, with live text commentary, full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android.

A full list of broadcasters and live streams showing Liverpool vs. Wolves in the US, Canada and the rest of the world will be published before kickoff.