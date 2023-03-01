★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté reacts as referee John Brooks awards a free-kick during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“1 step forward, 2 steps back” as Liverpool defeat “sums up season”

It was another case of ‘one step forward, two steps back’ for Liverpool, with a 1-0 loss to a Bournemouth side that started the day bottom of the table.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side served up a drab display on the south coast as they were beaten by relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Philip Billing’s first-half goal was enough to see off the Reds as they missed the chance to go into the top four, and several players seemed to slip back into bad habits after a more successful recent few weeks.

Liverpool fans had their say on the performance across social media.

 

We’ve seen this before…

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Bournemouth's Philip Billing (R) scores the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There have been a few false dawns this season, and it wasn’t lost on fans:

“Well, I hate to see it but this Liverpool team proved Gary Neville was right. Last week’s result was a freak.

“1 step forward, 2-3 steps back is what they do these days.

“It just made last week’s result meaningless going forward, at least we got some pride for a week.” – ME4467 on the forums.

“We are unable to show humility. After the win at Anfield, we fell back into our ways. To be beaten by so is unacceptable and we miss an opportunity to move up in the ranking.” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook.

 

Another poor performance

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (C) looks dejected as Bournemouth score the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

From the highs of last week to the all too familiar lows, there was a lot to unpack:

“Shocking performance… as flat as it gets. Nunez should have stayed on and took Salah off. His performance and penalty was as poor as it gets.” – Danny Berry on Facebook.

“Absolutely drab, terrible performance. Slow, outfought, out-bullied in every position. Can’t believe this was basically the same team that crushed United.

“Where did that intensity go within a single week? The changes made the performance arguably worse.” – Truthaehnchen on the forums.

 

But what now?

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Champions League qualification is looking increasingly difficult, with Liverpool scuppering a chance to move into the top four:

“Top 3 is definitely gone now, there’s no chance there and we’ve made top 4 even harder for ourselves.

“This team is too often being an embarrassment. That cannot continue next season.

“Woeful, just woeful and utterly predictable.” – IanLFC on the forums.

 

At least there was one upside…

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Bournemouth's goalkeeper Norberto Murara Neto celebrates after Liverpool miss a penalty during the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at the Vitality Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bournemouth‘s win does put Everton in even more relegation danger…

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks