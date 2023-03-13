Luis Diaz continued with his individual programme away from the main squad, who took part in one of their final sessions before their Champions League last-16 meeting at Real Madrid.

The winger, who has been sidelined since October, was pictured running at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday having yet to make his full training return.

That is expected to change sooner rather than later with Jurgen Klopp having said before the trip to Bournemouth that he hopes his return is “during next week,” which is now.

On Tuesday, though, Diaz was spotted putting miles in his legs around the pitches at a wet and chilly Kirkby.

His teammates, on the other hand, took part in a full session before their flight to Madrid.

Joe Gomez was a notable inclusion, much to Virgil van Dijk‘s delight, after a four-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Neither Jordan Henderson nor Stefan Bajcetic were pictured taking part in the session, but it is only the captain who is to miss the game entirely due to illness.

Klopp’s midfield options in the session included Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arthur was also present but, while named in his first matchday squad since October over the weekend, the Brazilian is intelligible against Real having not been named in the Champions League squad.

Liverpool have an abundance of forward options for Wednesday night and with a deficit to try and peg back, it’s a welcome headache to have.

The question for Klopp will be if he goes all out attack, he has Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to choose from.

The boss looked like he had plenty on his mind.

Still absent for Liverpool were Thiago and Calvin Ramsay, but the hope is both Diaz and Thiago can come back into contention soon after the international break.

Liverpool have an almighty task ahead of them but you can never truly count them out of the fight, and why would you want to? Where would the fun be in that?