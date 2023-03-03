Three assists and two goals made for a productive Saturday for Liverpool’s internationals, with Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones largely responsible for the goal contributions.

Despite playing a role on the periphery for Liverpool throughout the season, Jones received another call-up to the England under-21s squad this month.

It came as an invaluable opportunity to get minutes in his legs having played just 55 for Liverpool in 2023, and on Saturday he played 25 for the Young Lions and more than made an impact.

While Harvey Elliott was named in the starting lineup in the 4-0 friendly win over France, going on to play 71 minutes, Jones came off the bench in the 65th minute.

And in his first 13 minutes on the pitch, he had an assist and a goal to his name.

The assist was a tidy touch in traffic in the box to set up Chelsea‘s Noni Madueke, before scoring with a brilliant left-foot flick that Darwin Nunez would be proud of:

It’s a performance that Jones will no doubt hope puts him in a good position to start against Croatia on Tuesday.

Up in Scotland, meanwhile, Robertson continued collecting assists in his side’s 3-0 win over Cyprus, setting up the first and final goal.

The left-back played the full 90 minutes and notched his first goal contribution with a deflected cross across the face of goal for John McGinn to finish.

Robertson then set up Scott McTominay for his second goal, which came just six minutes after his first, laying off a composed pass in the box to wrap up the win in emphatic fashion.

The scoreboard impact continued with Jarell Quansah, currently on loan at Bristol Rovers, who scored the third goal for the England U20s in a 4-2 friendly win over the USA.

The centre-back was one of two Reds named in the starting lineup, joined by Dominic Corness, while goalkeeper Harvey Davies was an unused substitute.

Luke Chambers played the full 90 minutes for England U19s in a 1-0 defeat to Iceland, while Liverpool teammate Lee Jonas watched on from the bench.

International action continues on Sunday and both Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota could be in action as England and Portugal meet Ukraine and Luxembourg respectively.