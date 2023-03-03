After Mohamed Salah was honoured for scoring his 50th international goal for Egypt, three other Liverpool players netted for their national teams.

Salah was joined by his team-mates as he was presented with a trophy and a commemorative shirt, having hit his half-century for Egypt last week.

Then on Monday, Naby Keita lined up for Guinea in their second of two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this break, scoring one and assisting another.

He showed a real appreciation of space as he drifted through the defence and latched onto Francois Kamano’s pass to open the scoring against Ethiopia in the fourth minute, firing home with ease.

After laying on a goal for Ilaix Moriba, Keita then departed the field at half-time, and joining celebrations after the 3-2 victory there appeared to be no sign of injury.

There was also a goal for Bobby Clark as the England under-18s finished their time in Croatia with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland, with Jobe Bellingham also among the scorers.

And there was a first strike for Mateusz Musialowski with the Poland under-21s, a left-footed finish helping his country on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania.

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands went ways to atone for their heavy defeat to France with a simple 3-0 victory at home to Gibraltar.

Van Dijk played the full 90 minutes in Rotterdam, while Cody Gakpo came off the bench after recovering from an illness which may or may not have been caused by a dodgy curry.

On the back of their thrashing of the Netherlands, France made it two wins from two this month, with Ibrahima Konate again playing 90 minutes as they edged past the Republic of Ireland.

There was no place for Caoimhin Kelleher in the Ireland side as they lost 1-0, suggesting he remains No. 2 to Gavin Bazunu after his less-than-impressive display against Latvia.

While Keita looks to have avoided any injury concern, Kostas Tsimikas was forced off after just 24 minutes as Greece drew 0-0 with Lithuania.

A back problem led to the left-back leaving the field, with Liverpool now expected to assess the injury upon his return to Merseyside.

Finally, Vitezslav Jaros started and played the full 90 minutes in goal for the Czech Republic under-21s as they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands.

Tuesday is the final day of the international break for Liverpool, with Salah in action again along with Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and seven youngsters.