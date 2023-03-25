Mohamed Salah joined an exclusive list after scoring his 50th goal for Egypt on Friday evening, the latest milestone in a prolific career for club and country.

Salah joined up with his national team for AFCON qualifiers this month, with his first match pitting him against Malawi.

The 30-year-old captained his side and went on to score his first goal for Egypt since September, and it proved to be one that saw him join an exclusive seven-man list.

His first-time finish near the penalty spot helped Egypt secure a 2-0 win on the night and saw Salah become only the seventh African player to score 50 or more goals in men’s international football, as per Squakwa.

The six to complete the feat before Salah were Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia), Kinnah Phiri (Malawi), Hossam Hassan (Egypt), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) and Asamoah Gyan (Ghana).

Salah’s night was not limited to his own goal, though, as he went on to set up Omar Marmoush for Egypt’s second to tie up the victory and ensure a place at the top of their qualifying group.

It was the first competitive match under manager Rui Vitoria for Egypt and the win was a valuable one having picked up three points from two qualifiers in June of last year.

Salah played the full 90 minutes on Friday and will be expected to do so again when they face Malawi once more on Tuesday, less than four days before Liverpool’s trip to Man City.

Here’s hoping he remains fit and healthy and in a goalscoring mood!