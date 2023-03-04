A 29-man Liverpool squad trained on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s trip to Man City, with Luis Diaz leading a four-strong group of returnees.

The Reds have not been in action since the 1-0 loss to Real Madrid on March 15, but resume the campaign in a 12.30pm kickoff this Saturday.

Man City are a tough test upon the return to play, but Jurgen Klopp will be steeling his side for an all-out assault on the top four between now and the end of May.

Liverpool were, fortunately, boosted by the return of four players from injury on Thursday, with Diaz back after five months out.

Darwin Nunez (ankle) and Ben Doak (head) were also back after missing international duty, while Kostas Tsimikas (back) shook off an injury picked up with Greece.

There was no sign of Naby Keita, who came off at half-time in Guinea’s 3-2 win over Ethiopia on Monday, while Thiago is still not back from a long-term hip problem.

Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are the only other absentees, with the young duo ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Cody Gakpo was part of the squad as expected, having recovered from an illness that briefly saw him leave the Netherlands camp.

The return of Diaz and Doak, and the availability of Nunez and Gakpo, makes for a formidable list of attacking options, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho also training.

Klopp also has a full complement of centre-backs with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate likely to start at the Etihad, with his biggest decision coming in midfield.

In the absence of Thiago and Bajcetic, the leading candidates alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

The manager is set to hold his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm on Friday, when he will give a more accurate update on the fitness of his squad.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek, Ojrzynski

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, Carvalho, Doak