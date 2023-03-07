★ PREMIUM
7th heaven for ruthless Reds – Best photos as Liverpool score for fun vs. United

Seven. It’s the word of the day as Liverpool turned it on at Anfield for a night out we won’t forget any time soon!

Gakpo, Nunez, Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Salah and Firmino, in that order.

You wouldn’t be alone in having been nervous before kick-off, a Man United in form and Liverpool not having blessed us with consistency this season.

We needn’t worry, though, far from it.

It was Cody Gakpo with the first, the perfect goal to take into halftime. Look at the passion.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Then came the craziness of the second half, six goals in 41 dizzying minutes.

Darwin Nunez came next and Harvey Elliott certainly enjoyed his assist!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after setting-up the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gakpo was back on the scoresheet thanks to a sumptuous tight finish, after a move he started in his own half. An exceptional display from the Dutchman.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scores the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mohamed Salah was next up. Man United at Anfield? It was never in doubt that he would etch his name on the scoresheet.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then two for Nunez and five for Liverpool soon after, the Uruguayan with a perfectly directed header which was duly celebrated in front of the Kop.

Nunez, Nunez!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the fifth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Not wanting to be left out of the two-goal club, Salah struck again. It was six on the night for Liverpool but for the No. 11 it signalled a new club record.

He is now Liverpool’s highest scorer in the Premier League, overtaking Robbie Fowler. The baton moves from God to the King.

2P3PCJ2 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023.

2P3P72D Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (second right) celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday March 5, 2023.

And it just had to be Roberto Firmino to close us out. After the news that he will leave at the end of the season, it was apt that he took Anfield’s applause.

Si Senor.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There would be no fist pumps from Jurgen Klopp after the match, though, he’s keeping them close to the chest for Liverpool’s end-of-season charge.

But look at those smiles. Soak it in, Reds.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after demolishing Manchester United 7-0 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What a win, what a night. Get in.

