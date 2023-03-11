Liverpool were abysmal in their 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth in the Premier League, as this infuriating season continues.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side strutted into Saturday’s game after last weekend’s 7-0 win over Man United, but this performance proved to be very different from just six days previous.

Liverpool fell behind to Philip Billing’s first-half strike, with the visitors horribly lethargic in the opening 45 minutes.

They never recovered and Mohamed Salah‘s missed penalty summed up their malaise, on a damaging day in the battle for Champions League football.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and Goal.

As has been the case far too often this season, this was a day to focus on the rubbish rather than the excellent.

Mohamed Salah (4.6) got the lowest average rating on the south coast, following a stinker of an afternoon.

Not only did the Egyptian King fail to get into the game, but he fluffed his lines horribly with a penalty miss, which the Echo‘s Ian Doyle described as “dreadful.”

Next up was Darwin Nunez (5.4), who cut a frustrated figure all day, especially when he was substituted.

Goal’s Neil Jones said the Uruguayan “faded after a promising start,” while TIA’s Henry Jackson felt his raw side was out in force.

Harvey Elliott (5.5) made up the bottom three, finding himself subbed at half-time after an ineffective day.

The teenager “didn’t always use possession correctly,” according to Doyle, as he failed to replicate his performance against United last weekend.

On his 29th birthday, Andy Robertson (6.2) got the highest average score for Liverpool – were he and teammates out until 4am celebrating last night?

Liverpool’s next assignment looks an almost-impossible one, as they visit Real Madrid on Wednesday (8pm) looking to overturn a 5-2 deficit.

Anything feels possible when it’s the Reds in the Champions League, though!