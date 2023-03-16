There were too many mediocre performances in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, but Alisson was outstanding yet again.

The Reds faced a mammoth task in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, looking to overturn a 5-2 deficit without a host of players available.

In truth, the comeback never looked like happening and Karim Benzema’s late effort proved to be the only goal of the game.

Liverpool now just have a top-four finish to focus on after a 17-day break, in what has been a painful 2022/23 campaign.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Alisson (8.1) was the Reds’ best player by some distance, showing why there is no better goalkeeper on the planet.

The 30-year-old made a couple of magnificent saves in the first half, especially one from Vinicius Jr, and was the only player to reach his top level.

TIA’s James Nalton felt Alisson was “excellent when called upon,” as well as hailing him as “the best player on the pitch.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo said he thwarted fellow Brazilian Vinicius “brilliantly” – if only some of his teammate could have stood up as impressively.

Ibrahima Konate (7.1) was Liverpool’s best outfield individual on the night, holding the defence together at times.

According to FotMob, the Frenchman won all four of his tackles against Madrid, also making four clearances and three recoveries.

In joint-third place were James Milner (6.3) and Darwin Nunez (6.3), both of whom tried their best and arguably worked harder than others.

Nalton said that Milner “did a decent enough job” against an extremely strong Madrid midfield, while Doyle claimed it was a “lively showing” from Nunez.

As for Liverpool’s worst player at Santiago Bernabeu, Diogo Jota (5.0) got the wooden spoon, following an anonymous showing.

The Reds now have a much-needed 17-day break, prior to a daunting trip to Man City in the Premier League on April 1 (12.30pm UK).