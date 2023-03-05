Liverpool take on Man United in a crucial Premier League clash this evening, with Jurgen Klopp making three changes to his starting lineup.
After slip-ups from both Newcastle and Tottenham on Saturday, today’s fixture takes on even more importance as the Reds make a push for the top four.
On a run of four games unbeaten in the league, with the 2-0 victory over Wolves in midweek their third win in that stretch, Liverpool can take confidence into this tie.
Alisson starts and will look to make it three clean sheets in a row for the first time this season in all competitions – and a fifth consecutive league shutout.
In front of the Brazilian is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.
Fabinho keeps his place in midfield and is joined by Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, with a big call made in attack.
Alongside Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez starts Cody Gakpo, who is expected to lead the line as striker.
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones, Carvalho, Firmino, Jota
Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Substitutes: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Sabitzer, Elanga, Sancho, Garnacho
