Liverpool take on Man United in a crucial Premier League clash this evening, with Jurgen Klopp making three changes to his starting lineup.

After slip-ups from both Newcastle and Tottenham on Saturday, today’s fixture takes on even more importance as the Reds make a push for the top four.

On a run of four games unbeaten in the league, with the 2-0 victory over Wolves in midweek their third win in that stretch, Liverpool can take confidence into this tie.

Alisson starts and will look to make it three clean sheets in a row for the first time this season in all competitions – and a fifth consecutive league shutout.

In front of the Brazilian is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho keeps his place in midfield and is joined by Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, with a big call made in attack.

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez starts Cody Gakpo, who is expected to lead the line as striker.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Milner, Jones, Carvalho, Firmino, Jota

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Substitutes: Heaton, Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Sabitzer, Elanga, Sancho, Garnacho