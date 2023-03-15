★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (L) and Darwin Núñez line-up before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 7-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Real Madrid: Jota and Gakpo start in 4-2-3-1

Jurgen Klopp has rolled the dice with his team selection, making three changes from the first leg as Liverpool attempt the impossible against Real Madrid.

With Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic both ruled out of the second leg, Liverpool had to make changes for their latest attempt at history, seeking to overcome a 5-2 deficit.

The defence sees one change from the Anfield tie, with Ibrahima Konate in for Joe Gomez. Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson keep their places.

In midfield, it’s a double pivot of Fabinho and James Milner – something fans would find hard to believe is the Liverpool midfield in 2023.

That leaves four attackers to fill the remaining spots with Mohamed Salah starting alongside Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

On only four occasions in Champions League history has a team come back from a deficit of three or more goals in the first leg of a knockout tie, one being Liverpool. But never away from home.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez; Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, E. Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Benzema.

Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Lucas V., Odriozola, Tchouameni, F. Mendy, Mariano, Alvaro, D. Ceballos, Rodrygo

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks