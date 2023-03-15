Jurgen Klopp has rolled the dice with his team selection, making three changes from the first leg as Liverpool attempt the impossible against Real Madrid.

With Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic both ruled out of the second leg, Liverpool had to make changes for their latest attempt at history, seeking to overcome a 5-2 deficit.

The defence sees one change from the Anfield tie, with Ibrahima Konate in for Joe Gomez. Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson keep their places.

In midfield, it’s a double pivot of Fabinho and James Milner – something fans would find hard to believe is the Liverpool midfield in 2023.

That leaves four attackers to fill the remaining spots with Mohamed Salah starting alongside Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

On only four occasions in Champions League history has a team come back from a deficit of three or more goals in the first leg of a knockout tie, one being Liverpool. But never away from home.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez; Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Tsimikas, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Carvalho, Firmino

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, E. Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius Benzema.

Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Lucas V., Odriozola, Tchouameni, F. Mendy, Mariano, Alvaro, D. Ceballos, Rodrygo