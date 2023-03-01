Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his lineup for Liverpool’s clash with Wolves, with Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez both starting.

After being held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace, Liverpool are in need of a victory on Wednesday evening to keep their top four hopes alive.

Alisson starts in goal and will be hoping for a fourth consecutive Premier League clean sheet.

There’s two changes in the back four, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Konate partnering Virgil van Dijk at centre-back, and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Klopp has changed the entire midfield trio, with Fabinho starting behind Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool’s sixth changes come in attack, with Nunez coming in alongside Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Cody Gakpo are the six players to drop out.

Keita is not included on the bench, with Curtis Jones also left out of the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Carvalho, Gakpo, Firmino

Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Moutinho, Neves, Nunes; Sarabia, Jimenez

Substitutes: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Jonny, Joao Gomes, Traore, Neto, Podence, Costa