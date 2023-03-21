Diogo Jota now has a second song dedicated to him by the Kop, to the tune of Fernando Torres’, and he has revealed his “special” connection to the striker.

“Oh, he wears the No. 20…”

Jota’s song has been sung by Liverpool fans since the early days of his time with the club, but he has now been treated to another.

It goes to the tune of ‘The Animals Went in Two by Two’, just like the Torres bounce from the legendary Spaniard’s successful spell at Anfield.

“For me, I have to say that makes it even more special,” he told Jamie Webster in an episode of Off The Pitch, shared by the club’s official Twitter account.

The association with Torres would be special for any Liverpool striker, but Jota revealed a deeper connection with the 39-year-old from their time together at Atletico Madrid.

“I liked him a lot, then I signed for Atletico Madrid, and my first game was a friendly and I played up front with him,” he explained.

“So that was nice.

“I still have a picture on my phone, and now having the same song it’s…unpredictable.”

Jota’s time at Atletico was largely spent out on loan, first with Porto and then with Wolves, who he joined on a permanent basis in 2018, two years on from his arrival in Madrid.

But that 2-0 friendly win over CD Numancia in the summer of 2016 is clearly a fond memory for the Portuguese, who started in a side littered with the staples of Diego Simeone’s reign.

He was then part of the squad that travelled for a pre-season tour of Australia, where he replaced former Liverpool loanee Javi Manquillo in a 1-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory.

Jota then scored in a 2-0 win over Crotone and again played alongside Torres in a 1-1 draw with Cadiz, but swapped Atletico for Porto on loan soon after, never making a competitive appearance for the Spanish side.

Years later, he would make a £45 million switch to Liverpool and follow in Torres’ footsteps, and they were reunited ahead of the 2-0 victory over Atletico in last season’s Champions League.

In 2021, Torres told Liverpool’s official website that: “Jota was really young when he came to Atletico.

“We shared a pre-season together and it’s really nice to see how he is improving and being a really important player, starting for Liverpool many times and scoring goals.”