Liverpool have released new footage both inside and outside the ongoing Anfield Road End expansion works, which will open on time for next season.

It is now 18 months since work began on the Anfield Road End expansion, which is on course for completion in time for the 2023/24 season – dismissing some online suggestions that there was a delay.

Contractors are making swift progress on a redevelopment that will add 7,000 more seats to the stand, bringing its capacity up to 15,967.

In total, Anfield will be able to hold 61,015 supporters.

Exclusive drone footage provided by Liverpool FC shows the different levels inside the new-look Anfield Road End, including the new fan zone.

The fan zone will be located on the ground level, while home and away supporters will be housed in the expanded stand, which also includes hospitality lounges.

Liverpool have confirmed the all-steel main frame of the stand is now complete, with the exterior facade brickwork now beginning to be installed.

The new roof is also in place, currently sitting above the old roof which will be removed in the closed season.

Paul Cuttill, vice-president of stadium operations, said: “It’s hard to believe we’re this far into the project, the progress that’s been made is remarkable.

“Even more remarkable considering we’ve managed to keep on track and continued to maintain full capacity at Anfield, holding over 50 games so far and three concerts in a working building site.

“This new footage is a great insight and shows how the expansion is shaping up on the inside and helps to bring it more to life for fans.

“It’s now full steam ahead to be ready for the 2023/34 season. We can’t wait to have even more fans at Anfield, the atmosphere is going to be better than ever.”