Liverpool could receive a windfall from an unlikely source this summer, with Man United holding “serious” interest in former Reds player Marko Grujic.

When Liverpool agreed to sell Grujic to Porto in 2021, they negotiated a 10 percent sell-on clause into the £10.5 million transfer.

That means that, for the duration of the midfielder’s contract with the Portuguese club, if he were then sold a portion of the fee would go to Anfield.

Grujic, who was Jurgen Klopp‘s first signing at Liverpool, has gone on to establish himself as a regular with Porto – and is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to Serbian outlet Telegraf, the 26-year-old has been the subject of “serious enquiries” from both Man United and AC Milan.

It is explained that contact between the parties involved has already been made via intermediaries, though the suggestion is that no formal approach has been made to Porto yet.

However, they are said to be in line for “significant money” if they were to sell their No. 16, who has played 30 times so far this season including 21 starts.

There are doubts raised over whether Grujic would join United, given his previous ties to Liverpool, though he would not be the first former Reds player to head to Old Trafford or vice versa.

In recent years, Peter Beardsley, Paul Ince and Michael Owen have all turned out for both clubs and Grujic, who only played 16 times for Liverpool, would attract considerably less hostility than the latter did.

It remains to be seen whether Grujic would even look to leave Porto this summer, though there is a chance he seeks a move after three years at the club.

He initially joined Porto on loan in 2020, with his permanent switch then banking Liverpool around double the fee they paid Red Star Belgrade in 2016.