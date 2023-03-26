Fabio Carvalho is not involved in international duty this month and was spotted at a local non-league game on Saturday supporting a family member.

A total of 12 Liverpool players jetted off to represent their respective nations earlier in the week but Carvalho was not one of them.

The 20-year-old has previously represented Portugal at youth level but back in November, he informed them of his wish not to continue accepting their call-ups.

He remains eligible to represent England but during the March international break, he was instead one of 17 players not named in an international squad.

While the likes of Alisson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic have jetted off overseas, Carvalho was spotted supporting his cousin on Non-League Day on Saturday.

As noted on Twitter by Barry Lenton, a lifelong Marine fan, Liverpool’s No. 28 was present in a crowd of 181 as AFC Liverpool and Burscough played out a 1-1 draw at Marine’s Rossett Park.

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalhio was at Marine today on National Non-League Day, watching his cousin who was on the bench for Burscough who drew 1-1 against AFC Liverpool in a very entertaining game. Crowd was 181. — Barry Lenton (@BarryLenton) March 25, 2023

Great to talk to Fabio Carvalhio at AFC Liverpool yesterday. What an impressive young Man he is, time for everyone selfies and autographs no problem. He was supporting his cousin who plays for Burscough and has a 23 letter surname, indeed "his name is too long". YNWA! — Alan Harrison (@AlanHarrison60) March 26, 2023

Carvalho was there watching his cousin, Nuno Maria Rendeiro Silva Costa, who started on the bench for Burscough before being introduced later in proceedings as AFC Liverpool struck late for a share in the spoils.

Another Twitter user @AlanHarrison60 was impressed by the “impressive young man,” with Carvalho having made “time for everyone” with selfies and autographs.

The fixture was played on Non-League Day, which was set up in 2010 as a way to encourage supporters of top teams to experience football at a level they do not typically attend.

Carvalho has played just a handful of minutes for Liverpool in recent months after being introduced late at Real Madrid and Bournemouth, which took his total appearances since the World Cup break to just four.

Injury and Jurgen Klopp‘s rotated bench has otherwise seen him as an unused substitute on nine occasions, and it’s becoming hard to see where further opportunities arise.

It’s understandable that his confidence could be low but there’s no doubt the next couple of months could have a lot of bearing on what happens in the summer.