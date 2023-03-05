★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans hail “out of this world” Liverpool after “special” 7-0 rout of Man United

Seven-nil. Yes, you read that right. Seven unanswered goals against Man United, it does not get much better than that and fans certainly enjoyed the Anfield rout!

Handed a boost by two top-four rivals, Liverpool’s chance to make up ground was clear against Man United and they played with that clearly on their mind.

Cody Gakpo edged the Reds into the lead, finishing superbly after collecting Andy Robertson‘s pinpoint pass, ending the first half perfectly.

But if you thought that was good, Darwin Nunez and Gakpo added the second and third before you could even breathe after the break.

Bedlam then ensued as Salah and Nunez got their brace before Roberto Firmino capped off the stunning result with the seventh goal, apt after the news earlier in the week.

As you can imagine, it was utter delight at the full-time whistle.

 

The show of attacking brutality was lauded…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

There was a lot to enjoy from the Reds…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 5, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (C) celebrates after scoring the second goal with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Somebody wake me up from this dream. Where did that come from? Seriously though that performance was off the hook and unbelievable. A hallmark of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool throughout the last seven years.”

James Nkosinathi on Facebook

What a win that was, and it was needed. Liverpool now move to within three points of Tottenham in fourth with a game in hand.

The Reds are on the move.

