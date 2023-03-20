With 17 days between Liverpool’s match against Real Madrid and their trip to Man City, players have been spotted spending their time off in various ways.

For those not playing international football, the gap between games provides an opportunity for a brief rest, something that we supporters need too at the moment.

Not for the first time, Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

However, that didn’t stop him from linking up with his international team-mate, Jude Bellingham.

The pair were spotted together at the O2 Arena in London, watching American singer Chris Brown in concert. A photo also emerged of them eating at a restaurant on the same night.

Despite Alexander-Arnold’s friendship with the Dortmund man, it has since been reported by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein that Liverpool are “increasingly unlikely” to sign him.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino and Alisson both had a day out with their families at Disney On Ice, which was visiting Liverpool on its latest tour.

It is clear Liverpool’s goalkeeper has been making the most of his rare exclusion from international duty.

Firmino’s compatriot has also spent time visiting Rome, where he used to play. His wife posted a photo of the family sightseeing at the Trevi Fountain and enjoying ice cream in the Italian sun.

Stefan Bajcetic, who was recently ruled out for the rest of the season with an adductor injury, also spent time in familiar surroundings.

The 18-year-old travelled back to Spain to watch his old Celta Vigo youth side, from which he moved to Liverpool in 2021.

Here he is, near the back, celebrating a 3-1 win with his former team-mates.

Stefan Bajcetic, celebrando la victoria con sus excompañeros y amigos del Celta Juvenil A ? pic.twitter.com/nHNb4uIiQi — Grada de Río (@gradaderio) March 18, 2023

Thiago has, too, gone abroad for a holiday.

His wife, Julia Vigas, posted a video of the midfielder playing football with his two young children on a tropical-looking beach.

The Spaniard has missed the last nine matches with a hip problem, but it is hoped that he won’t be far off a return following the international break.