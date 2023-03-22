★ PREMIUM
Ibrahima Konate reveals “crazy” question Liverpool players ask on Kylian Mbappe

Ibrahima Konate has defended compatriot Kylian Mbappe’s appointment as France captain and detailed the “crazy” questions he has been asked by his peers.

The defender revealed that his Liverpool team-mates are among those who have posed him questions about Mbappe’s personality.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was recently named the new captain of the French national side following Hugo Lloris’ retirement from international football.

In an interview with Eurosport, Konate explained that his colleagues have asked whether Mbappe was arrogant, something which the defender labelled “crazy.”

2M3M9NC AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 14: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between France and Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on December 14, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Katar Frankreich - Marokko 2:0 Ibrahima Konate of France Fussball WM 2022 in Qatar FIFA Football World Cup 2022 © diebilderwelt / Alamy Stock

“He is a young boy who likes to laugh and have fun, nothing more. He is a human being like everyone else and a very good person,” Konate told reporters.

“Some may think he is arrogant. It’s a question I’ve been asked a lot, in my club or elsewhere, but I answer them: ‘Are you crazy or what? He’s too nice’.

“Of course, he will be a good captain.”

Konate was also keen to point out that the decision to pass captaincy duties on to Mbappe must be respected by the squad, despite reports in Le Figaro suggesting Antoine Griezmann felt unfairly snubbed by the decision.

The 23-year-old is adamant that the squad remains united and that their No. 10 has the undivided backing of the players.

“Even if I had an opinion on the matter, it wouldn’t change anything,” Konate explained.

“It’s the coach who decides but I’m very happy. In all honesty, Kylian Mbappe deserves it, we are unanimous on that.”

DOHA, QATAR - Sunday, December 18, 2022: France's Kylian Mbappé celebrates after scoring the third goal, his hat-trick goal, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It is high praise from Konate, who made five appearances during France’s run to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

The fact that Liverpool players have asked him about Mbappe’s attitude is certainly interesting, given the club have been touted with a move for the 24-year-old on a number of occasions.

While it is unlikely that he would ever make the move to Anfield given the finances involved, it just goes to show that players are as engaged as fans when it comes to these situations.

Both Konate and Mbappe have been called up to the France squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.

