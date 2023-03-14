A 24-man Liverpool squad trained on Tuesday afternoon as they prepared for their trip to Real Madrid, but Jordan Henderson and Stefan Bajcetic were notably absent.

Joe Gomez has missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury, sustained in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie last month.

But his return to training was coupled with both the captain’s and Bajcetic’s absence as the team were put through their paces ahead of their flight to Madrid later in the day.

Henderson played the final 25 minutes of the defeat at Bournemouth after starting five of the previous six matches, while Bajcetic played 88 minutes on his return to the XI.

Neither were present at the AXA Training Centre as the Reds’ preparations continued ahead of another European night where a miracle is needed.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side tasted a humbling 5-2 defeat at Anfield and have the odds stacked against them at the Bernabeu, and the hope is the midfield duo are completing their own individual programme and will be fit to feature.

This will become clearer once the team jet off later on Wednesday.

Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all trained, meanwhile, as too Arthur – but the Brazilian is ineligible.

What the manager does have is a near full complement of forwards, with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Roberto Firmino joining Mohamed Salah as his options.

Luis Diaz, who has been sidelined since October, continues his injury comeback away from the main group but is edging ever closer to a return.

Liverpool squad in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Williams

Midfielders: Fabinho, Elliott, Jones, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur*

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Firmino, Carvalho

* Not in Champions League squad