Jurgen Klopp confirmed Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz are to return after the international break, while there is still uncertainty over Thiago and his hip issue.

On Wednesday, a Colombian journalist claimed Diaz could make his return to action as early as the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, five months after he last played.

But the winger has yet to return to full training, and Klopp confirmed on Friday that Diaz will take no part in the match against the Cherries – instead, a return after the international break is the likely outcome.

Giving an update on Diaz, Joe Gomez and Thiago, Klopp told reporters in his pre-Bournemouth press conference that “all three are not available” for Saturday, and that they are at “different stages.”

“Joey [Gomez] might be able to train [at the] beginning of the week, Luis, I hope, during next week – after the international break both possible [to return],” Klopp said.

“Thiago we will see.

“None of them trained with the team yet, we will see how that develops in the next couple of weeks.”

As for any new injuries, the manager said, “nothing that I heard about.” That’s always good news to hear!

Diaz last played for the Reds at Arsenal on October 9, with an initial LCL tear keeping him sidelined for two months, with a re-injury then occurring while in Dubai for the mid-season training camp.

The 26-year-old has been progressively stepping up his recovery and has been running outside and doing ball work for a number of weeks now.

With Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo working effectively in tandem, Diogo Jota back from injury, and Roberto Firmino to call on, Liverpool have an embarrassment of riches in attack.

When you then add Diaz into the mix, Klopp will be given a welcome selection headache for the remaining weeks of the campaign, but unlike we had expected, it will not be the case at Real Madrid.