Liverpool fans are in good spirits after the win over Wolves, with an Ibrahima Konate prank and a Jurgen Klopp kiss among the talking points!

The Reds secured a much needed three points after second half goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The win moves them up to sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Here are five things fans are discussing after the game.

Never change, Ibou!

Konate returned to Liverpool’s starting lineup and completed the full 90 minutes on Wednesday evening, and he’s certainly been missed.

Both him and Virgil van Dijk were solid at the back, and Konate was in good spirits after the game, with a video on the club’s social media channels capturing the moment he pranked a fan and Mohamed Salah.

When Salah was in the process of handing over his jersey to a supporter near the tunnel, Konate got in-between the two of them and went to take the shirt off him.

Ibou taking Salah’s jersey at full-time! ? pic.twitter.com/al62SCH20u — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 1, 2023

Great to have him back!

A kiss from Klopp

The boss kept the Kop waiting for some fist pumps after the game, but hopefully we’ll see them after a win over United!

He did, however, sign off for the night with a kiss for the camera as he made his way down the tunnel.

One Kiss is all it takes!

A terrific turn & a tenacious tackle from Bajcetic

Stefan Bajcetic was hugely impressive yet again on Wednesday.

And two specific moments in the first half encapsulated what his game is all about.

The Bajcetic turn pic.twitter.com/FVridT26NA — STEFAN BAJCETIC FAN ACCOUNT? #FSGOUT (@officialzawro) March 1, 2023

Just thinking about that turn from Baj?eti? last night. The lad had two players pressing him on the edge of the box and done them with one touch. Special player ? — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) March 2, 2023

The first was another brilliant turn after receiving the ball from Alisson deep in Liverpool’s half. He’s going to have to trademark these turns soon!

And another moment showed the other side of his game, with the 18-year-old racing back to stop a Wolves counter-attack with a perfectly timed challenge.

Perfectly timed from Stefan ? pic.twitter.com/bgWsXvPnWE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2023

He really is some talent.

Klopp inspires brilliant Trent gesture

If this doesn’t bring a smile to your face then we don’t know what will.

A video emerged after the game showing the moment Klopp pointed Trent Alexander-Arnold in the direction of a young fan who wanted his shirt.

LOOK how happy he is ??? Klopp telling Trent to give his shirt to a young fan last night… pic.twitter.com/xna9iKYDmz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 2, 2023

And his reaction when Liverpool’s No.66 hands it over is absolutely priceless, as is the smile on the face of the older fan who is with him.

Liverpool FC at its very best.

Was this really a Fabinho yellow?

Referee Paul Tierney didn’t exactly appear to have a lot of control over proceedings on Wednesday night.

Klopp wasn’t happy with the VAR’s decision to disallow Darwin Nunez‘s goal, but it was a yellow card that Tierney brandished for Fabinho that left some supporters in disbelief.

Paul Tierney ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/WOoIQVWXHK — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) March 1, 2023

It was a much improved outing from the Brazilian, though, with plenty of fans encouraged by his performance.

Fabinho so much better tonight, which is hopefully the start of something. Liverpool a different beast with Konate and Van Dijk together, too. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) March 1, 2023

Fabinho's best game of the season by a mile. Would be quite handy if he was half-decent again. — Jordan Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) March 2, 2023

Plenty of positivity heading into Sunday’s meeting with United!