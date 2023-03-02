Kostas Tsimikas paid tribute to the people caught up in the Greek rail disaster after Liverpool’s win over Wolves on Wednesday.

The Reds left-back started and provided an assist for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool secured an important three points at Anfield.

But speaking after the game, Tsimikas made clear that not all of his thoughts were on the football, with the Greek international dedicating the win to the people of his homeland.

Three days of national mourning have been declared across the country following the incident, in which a passenger service crashed head on into a freight train.

43 people were killed, with many of the 350 passengers on board students. Protests have since erupted in Greece over the crash, with many seeing it as an accident that had been waiting to happen.

In an interview with LFCTV after the game, Tsimikas, who wore a black armband during the match in memory of those who have died, said:

“I want to say, I give this win to my people back in Greece. “We had an accident yesterday, a train crash. May God give power to their families and may they rest in peace. “It was very, very difficult for my people. “Most of them were students who went back to see their families. “I always look forward to seeing my family again because I also live far away. “That is the most important thing in life. To be healthy, and do what you really love.”

Tsimikas also passed on his condolences to the people of Greece in an Instagram post after match.

Among the other Liverpool players to post on social media after the game was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who shared a brilliant video of him making one young fans’ day by giving his jersey to him at full-time.

Ibrahima Konate, who was back in the starting lineup and completed the full 90 minutes on his return from injury, declared Liverpool’s win as “job done.”

Konate was also at the centre of a brilliant video shared on the club’s social media channels, where he deliberately gets in the way of Mohamed Salah when he is handing over his jersey to a supporter by the Anfield tunnel.

Never change, Ibou!

Jurgen Klopp was particularly happy after the game…

One Kiss is all it takes!

It was Virgil van Dijk who put the Reds in front in the second half, with the Dutchman sharing some brilliant images of him celebrating in front of the Kop.

While Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic and Cody Gakpo embraced the Reds’ “hard fought” victory and vowed to “keep going” in the coming weeks.

Our thoughts go out to the people of Greece. You’ll Never Walk Alone.