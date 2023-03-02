One young Liverpool fan will never forget the aftermath after Liverpool’s win over Wolves after a brilliant gesture from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A video has emerged showing how Jurgen Klopp pointed Liverpool’s right-back in the direction of a young supporter who was desperate for his shirt after the game.

Although the cameras didn’t pick up the moment Alexander-Arnold handed over his jersey, they did capture the pure elation shown by the young supporter and the older fan who was there with him.

Alexander-Arnold played a key role in the Reds’ 2-0 win on the night, swinging in the free-kick that led to Virgil van Dijk‘s opener in the second half.

It was a key victory for Klopp’s side, who have picked up 10 points out of a possible 12, with four Premier League clean sheets on the bounce.

And when Klopp and his players showed their appreciation to the home supporters after the game, one young fan caught the eye of the Liverpool boss.

In a video via Sky Sports, Klopp appears to point out the young fan in the stands who looked to have a banner asking for Alexander-Arnold’s shirt.

And when Trent ensured his wish was granted, the pure joy on his face was clear for all to see.

LOOK how happy he is ??? Klopp telling Trent to give his shirt to a young fan last night… pic.twitter.com/xna9iKYDmz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 2, 2023

Alexander-Arnold shared the video to his Instagram story on Thursday morning.

Liverpool Football Club at its very best.