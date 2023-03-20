★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, September 26, 2022: England's Jude Bellingham applauds the supporters after the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a 3-3 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans furious with new Jude Bellingham update – “No excuses”

With new reports claiming that it is “increasingly unlikely” that Liverpool will sign Jude Bellingham this summer, fans have been left frustrated again.

On Monday morning, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that there was now “significant doubt” over the club’s chances of bringing in their No. 1 target.

Instead, Man City and Real Madrid are positioned as favourites, with Liverpool said to be reluctant to enter a “bidding war” with Europe’s elite clubs.

It is not surprising news, sadly, though it should be stressed that this is only one report and the Reds more often than not operate away from the spotlight when it comes to transfers.

Ornstein himself even explains that “it does not mean their pursuit is off,” but either way, it is far from a welcome update for Liverpool fans.

 

Many fans let out their frustration – particularly at the club’s owners…

 

While some questioned the timing of the update…

 

Some looked ahead to the transfer window that could be…

In truth, it was always at least half-expected that Liverpool’s pursuit of Bellingham would collapse under the financial weight of their rivals.

Instead, their onus was on convincing the teenager that Anfield was the right project for him, which may have taken a hit given the Reds’ miserable form this season, with a Champions League place not guaranteed.

The blame could fall at the feet of Fenway Sports Group, for sure, though as noted, it is far from over and, so far, this is only one report.

But it is certainly not the news fans will have wanted on a grey Monday morning…

