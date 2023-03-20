With new reports claiming that it is “increasingly unlikely” that Liverpool will sign Jude Bellingham this summer, fans have been left frustrated again.

On Monday morning, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that there was now “significant doubt” over the club’s chances of bringing in their No. 1 target.

Instead, Man City and Real Madrid are positioned as favourites, with Liverpool said to be reluctant to enter a “bidding war” with Europe’s elite clubs.

It is not surprising news, sadly, though it should be stressed that this is only one report and the Reds more often than not operate away from the spotlight when it comes to transfers.

Ornstein himself even explains that “it does not mean their pursuit is off,” but either way, it is far from a welcome update for Liverpool fans.

Many fans let out their frustration – particularly at the club’s owners…

We passed on multiple midfielders, waited a year and wasted a season, just to miss out on Bellingham? That is so beyond stupid I can’t even put it into words. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) March 20, 2023

So we basically gave up a season in the hope of signing one player… who we’re not going to get. What a time to be alive! — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) March 20, 2023

We wasted 3 seasons “waiting” and saving up for Bellingham, only for us not to get him. I despise FSG. They should just sell the club man, they’re truly useless. — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) March 20, 2023

FSG have no excuses not to sign Bellingham after being linked for 2+ years, they must go if they can’t afford him as this would be the most embarrassing transfer saga of all time. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) March 20, 2023

If we don’t sign Bellingham, it will show again that we can’t compete with top clubs, and this season is probably our reality. If we can’t go in the market, and splash the money for class players we need, there’s no way we can expect Klopp to produce miracles again. I really… https://t.co/1TFJaZq1lp pic.twitter.com/XjBJU6MOGI — LiverpoolGoals (@Liverpoolgoals_) March 20, 2023

They don't want to invest even if is one of the best numbers 8 in the world at just 19. Does this surprise me? Not at all ?BREAKING: David Ornstein (The Athletic) has reported that we are increasingly unlikely to sign Bellingham this summer because of the likely fee and the… https://t.co/Zz8ouLFg7l pic.twitter.com/OEnv3Ispic — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) March 20, 2023

Klopp in 2021 “The only problem with Jude Bellingham, is that he’s not on the market.” Jude Bellingham will be available in the summer for the right price. Let down by the owners yet again. — BEN (@SMXLFC) March 20, 2023

So we missed out on Tchouameni and refused to sign an alternative and now it looks like we’re going to miss out on Bellingham after not signing a midfielder last summer because we were supposedly specifically waiting for him. Possibly the most Liverpool thing ever https://t.co/5v70tkjOGG — Josh ? (@josha1995_) March 20, 2023

Our club recruitment is so embarrassing, how have we been waiting 2 years hoping to sign Bellingham instead of having a complete revamp of the squad we do desperately needed. Fast forward and Bellingham is out of reach and we’re fighting for Europa League if we’re lucky. https://t.co/ijqis5phI5 — Nic (@LiverpoolNicola) March 20, 2023

While some questioned the timing of the update…

Doesn't really make sense though. Liverpool will have known what sort of money BVB want for well over 12 months. They would've known others had an interest in Bellingham. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 20, 2023

Bit confused how Jude Bellingham’s expected transfer price being high and Liverpool’s rivals having more financial power than them is a sudden new development — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) March 20, 2023

This isn’t surprising but makes Liverpool’s reluctance to dip into the transfer market last summer look even more irresponsible. Bellingham was always going to command a club record fee. If not prepared to enter a bidding war, why sacrifice a season to wait for the right player? https://t.co/eSCU05DVmg — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) March 20, 2023

Liverpool always knew the fee would be massive and that other huge clubs would be in for him. It makes no sense to wait a whole year for a lad, putting other signings on the back burner to do so. to then just not get into the bidding war. https://t.co/Sat12hH0s4 — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) March 20, 2023

So a “big journo” happens to find out an incendiary bit of information about the feelings of a clubs chances at signing a player on 4 months time And it just happens to have occurred during the dead time of an international break? — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) March 20, 2023

Some looked ahead to the transfer window that could be…

“With James Milner signing a new one year extension and Tyler Morton returning from loan, Liverpool decided to turn their attention to Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount as lower cost alternatives to Jude Bellingham.” Just getting mentally prepared. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 20, 2023

Just realised our summer rebuild is Matheus Nunes, a James Milner contract extension and Tyler Morton returning from loan pic.twitter.com/vwDshV5UgV — F9 (@FPLFalse9) March 20, 2023

Now would be a very cool time for the club to announce Milner has extended his contract for another 12 months. — Taffin (@CalvLyfeson) March 20, 2023

In truth, it was always at least half-expected that Liverpool’s pursuit of Bellingham would collapse under the financial weight of their rivals.

Instead, their onus was on convincing the teenager that Anfield was the right project for him, which may have taken a hit given the Reds’ miserable form this season, with a Champions League place not guaranteed.

The blame could fall at the feet of Fenway Sports Group, for sure, though as noted, it is far from over and, so far, this is only one report.

But it is certainly not the news fans will have wanted on a grey Monday morning…